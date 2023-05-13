Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and traded as low as C$3.55. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 18,880 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$254.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. Its core asset is Milner 2 power plant, a 204 megawatt natural gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

