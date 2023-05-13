McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,447. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

