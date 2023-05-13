McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

