McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS opened at $68.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

