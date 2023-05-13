McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.