McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 30,833 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 54,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 196,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

