McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $20.03 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,031,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,709,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

