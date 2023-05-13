McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $623,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.