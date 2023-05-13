McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $714,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

