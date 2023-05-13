McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $452,000 Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bank First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at $9,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 2,383.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank First

In other news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank First Stock Performance

Bank First Increases Dividend

Shares of BFC stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

