Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. 22nd Century Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $208.95 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $129.65 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.