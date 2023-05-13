Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $19.90 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 282,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 141,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,798 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mesabi Trust

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

