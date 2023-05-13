Metahero Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.42 million and approximately $218,426.92 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

