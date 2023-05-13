Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.24 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00008304 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $192,633.57 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,393,675 coins and its circulating supply is 17,097,799 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,393,675 with 17,095,748 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.28117234 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $179,095.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

