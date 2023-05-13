MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. 44,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,671. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.
MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.