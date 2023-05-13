MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. 44,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,671. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

