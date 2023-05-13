Michael Aubrey Jones Purchases 500 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Aubrey Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 151.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

