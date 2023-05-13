Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.