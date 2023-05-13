Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

