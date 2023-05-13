Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in S&P Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $359.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

