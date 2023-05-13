Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after acquiring an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 168,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $188.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.