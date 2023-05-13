Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

