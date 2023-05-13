Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.