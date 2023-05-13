Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,648 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

