Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $524.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.