Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.97. Approximately 236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

Further Reading

