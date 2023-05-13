Mizuho Cuts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $57.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,573 shares of company stock valued at $619,390 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,736 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,593,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 795,634 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

