Mizuho Cuts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $11.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.34. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 128,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

