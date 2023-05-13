Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $30.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rivian Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after buying an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

