Mizuho Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $26.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

HUN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,690,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 343,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

