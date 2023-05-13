Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,212,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

Moderna Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

