Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

