Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,743,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.