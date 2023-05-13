Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

MNTK opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Montauk Renewables has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth $555,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

