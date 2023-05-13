Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches Market Cap of $44.22 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and $1.94 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.36 or 0.00023729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,790,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,948,635 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

