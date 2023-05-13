MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.45 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $25.45 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00484284 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

