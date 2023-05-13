My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $860,531.01

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $860,531.01 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008873 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,730 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.