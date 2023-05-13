Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mynaric Trading Down 2.3 %

MYNA opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mynaric has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mynaric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mynaric by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

