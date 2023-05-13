Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $150.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $193.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

