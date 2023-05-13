Nano (XNO) Tops One Day Volume of $836,665.45

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002647 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.63 million and approximately $836,665.45 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,825.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00299735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.13 or 0.00570839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00067685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00426934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

