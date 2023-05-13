Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.38

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.69. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 418 shares trading hands.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 27.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

