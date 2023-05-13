National Bank Financial Raises CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

