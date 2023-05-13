National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Up 0.9%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

