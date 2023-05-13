National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.65

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.77, with a volume of 366402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

