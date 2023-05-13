Natural Health Trends Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.3 %

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

