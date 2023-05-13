Natural Health Trends Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.3 %
Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 million, a PE ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 0.82. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
