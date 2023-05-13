Needham & Company LLC Boosts Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $325.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of SWAV opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

