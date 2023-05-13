Needham & Company LLC Boosts Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $325.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.33.
Shockwave Medical Price Performance
Shares of SWAV opened at $296.20 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $147.12 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $12,615,072. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shockwave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.