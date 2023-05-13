Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NEPT stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,830. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

