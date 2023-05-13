NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetEase by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in NetEase by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

