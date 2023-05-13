NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NetEase by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 453,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 16.5% in the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.