Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

