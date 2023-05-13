Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head-To-Head Review

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Photronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 6.30 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -21.89 Photronics $824.55 million 1.15 $118.79 million $1.83 8.32

Analyst Ratings

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Netlist and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Photronics has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.12%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.65% -81.39% -40.15% Photronics 13.26% 11.20% 9.01%

Summary

Photronics beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc. engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

